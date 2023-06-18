Home / India News / Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude on Richter scale hits Ladakh near Leh

Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude on Richter scale hits Ladakh near Leh

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit 295 kilometres northeast of the Leh district of Ladakh on Sunday, said National Center for Seismology (NCS).

ANI General News
Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude on Richter scale hits Ladakh near Leh

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2023 | 9:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit 295 kilometres northeast of the Leh district of Ladakh on Sunday, said National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at 2:16 am at a depth of 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 18-06-2023, 02:16:49 IST, Lat: 35.85 & Long: 80.08, Depth: 10 Km , Location: 295km NE of Leh, Ladakh," tweeted NCS.

 

National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country.

Further details are awaited.

Also Read

Landslide damages 9 houses, cowshed on Srinagar-Leh highway, says official

Ladakh: Sonam Wangchuk says he's under house arrest, police deny charge

Earthquake of magnitude 7.0 strikes Kermadec Islands in New Zealand

India's highest altitude bus service between Delhi-Leh restarts via Manali

Govt approves Rs 687 cr to upgrade Ladakh's power distribution infra

LIVE: Irate mob in Manipur attacks BJP prez's house, torches party office

27 people die in Bihar due to heatwave, temp beyond 40 degree Celsius

LIC announces relaxations to mitigate hardships for victims of cyclone

Union Health Minister calls for coordination to tackle floods in Assam

World Bank approves financing for Kerala climate resilience project

Topics :EarthquakeLadakhLeh

First Published: Jun 18 2023 | 1:13 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story