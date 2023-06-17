27 people die in Bihar due to heatwave, temp beyond 40 degree Celsius

At least 27 people have died in Bihar due to the intense heatwave in the state with the mercury soaring beyond 40 degrees Celsius in most places, an official said on Saturday.

Six persons have died in Bhojpur district, four each in Rohtas, Banka, and Arwal, three in Aurangabad, and one each in Nalanda, Jamui, Jahanabad, Bhagalpur, Gaya and Patna due to the heat wave.

On Saturday, Patna recorded a maximum temperature of 44.7 degrees Celsius. Sheikhpura was the hottest in the state at 45.1 degrees Celsius.

The Met department has predicted that the heat wave would continue for the next 24 hours.

On Saturday, the latest casualties were reported at Sasaram railway station where two people died due to the heat wave.

One person died on platform number 7 while he was waiting for a train and another passenger died at the entry gate of the railway station.

Meanwhile, the Patna District Magistrate has directed to close all educational institutions up to Class 12 till June 24.

--IANS

ajk/dan/pgh