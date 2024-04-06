Home / India News / Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on Richter scale strikes Jammu & Kashmir

Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on Richter scale strikes Jammu & Kashmir

Earlier on Friday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 struck the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday night, NCS said

Image: x @NCS_Earthquake
ANI Politics
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 struck the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 06-04-2024, 14:53:21 IST, Lat: 33.33 & Long: 76.73, Depth: 5 Km Region: Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir," the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) posted on X.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 2:53 pm at a depth of 5 km.

Earlier on Friday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 struck the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday night, NCS said.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 11.01 pm at a depth of 10 km.

In a post on X, NCS said, "Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.2, Occurred on 05-04-2024, 23:01:30 IST, Lat: 33.34 & Long: 76.62, Depth: 10 km, Location: Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, India.

Also Read

3.7 magnitude earthquake hit Kishtwar district of J-K at 1:10 am on Tuesday

PM Modi to inaugurate world's highest railway bridge in Jammu today

Winter session: Centre to move J-K reservation bills in LS for passage

Ghulam Nabi hints at not contesting LS polls, says will campaign for DPAP

J&K 2023: SC nod to Article 370 abrogation, key G20 meet in valley

Court grants time to CBI to reply to Kavitha's plea opposing interrogation

ED attaches properties in police sub-inspector recruitment case in J&K

Kannur blast: 4 held in connection with blast that killed 1, injured 3

21 workers under medical observation after fire at Sail's Bokaro plant

Fire breaks out at NTPC's Kanhia power plant, fire doused, no injuries

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Jammu and KashmirEarthquake

First Published: Apr 06 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story