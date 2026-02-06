Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 strikes Namchi district in south Sikkim

A magnitude 4.0 earthquake shook Namchi in Sikkim in the early hours of Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 5 km beneath the Earth's surface at 3:11 am.

"EQ of M: 4.0, On: 06/02/2026 03:11:30 IST, Lat: 27.38 N, Long: 88.42 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Namchi, Sikkim," National Center for Seismology said in an 'X' post.

On February 4, tremors were felt in parts of Kolkata after reports of earthquakes in neighbouring countries, including Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Tibet, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).Locals reported feeling tremors after their surroundings began shaking, after which they realised there was an earthquake.