Centre signs tripartite pact for Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority

The Centre Thursday signed a tripartite agreement with the Nagaland government and the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation for the formation of 'Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority', a long standing demand for a new administrative body within the state aimed at addressing the demands of eastern Nagaland.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who said the Centre will extend all help and fulfil all its responsibilities for the development of eastern Nagaland.

"The agreement will pave the way for creation of Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA) for six districts of Nagaland viz. Tuensang, Mon, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak and Shamator, and devolution of powers in respect of 46 Subjects to the FNTA," an official statement said.

It said the agreement provides for mini-secretariat for FNTA, headed by Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary, sharing of development outlay for the eastern Nagaland region proportional to population and area. However, this agreement does not affect in any manner whatsoever, the provisions of Article 371(A) of the Constitution. This "unique arrangement" envisages overall development of eastern Nagaland through financial autonomy, enhanced decision-making leading to accelerated infrastructure development, economic empowerment and optimum resource utilization, the statement said. The ENPO, the apex body representing eight tribes across six eastern districts of the state, has been demanding a separate state since 2010, alleging decades of neglect. It later agreed to the Centre's proposal for a certain degree of autonomy under the FNTA framework.

Addressing the gathering, Shah said in 2021-22 elections, all office bearers of ENPO had come to meet him. "I had called them because they had decided to boycott the elections. I had told them that Narendra Modi Government wants to find solution of every pending dispute. You have trust, participate in the democratic process you will justice and respect," he said. The home minister said that today he is feeling immense joy because, after the officers of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) worked for a long time as a bridge between ENPO and the government of Nagaland, today we have been able to resolve this dispute.

Shah said barring one or two points, all issues have been sorted. He added that every year a fixed amount will be decided, and the MHA will also provide the initial expenditure for establishment. He stated that 11 years ago, several armed groups and disputes in the northeast were pushing the region towards fragmentation and disturbing its peace. At the same time, many inter-state disputes were disrupting the peace of the states. Since 2019, the Modi government has done 12 important agreements in the Northeast, Shah said. Previous governments only signed agreements, but Modi government implements them in letter and spirit, he said.

The home minister said that we all are very well aware of the ENPO region and its strategic importance. "Ever since the creation of Nagaland, the citizens of Eastern Nagaland have continuously felt in their hearts that they were not receiving justice," he said. Shah said he had spoken to Rio during elections and Rio had assured him that he would listen all demands of ENPO, discuss them and accept. He said that the Nagaland government, Rio's cabinet colleagues, and both Members of Parliament from the state had, with "great magnanimity," taken this negotiation to its logical conclusion. Extending congratulations to all the people of eastern Nagaland, all the struggling organizations of ENPO, Rio, his cabinet, and MPs, Shah said today we have taken one more step forward in the direction of ending all disputes in Nagaland.

He stated that now there will be no obstacle in the path of development of eastern Nagaland. Shah said that the agreement reflects government's commitment to resolving all contentious issues to fulfill genuine aspirations of the people. He said that both the central and Nagaland governments will jointly take forward the development of eastern Nagaland. He said that he wants to assure the representatives of ENPO that the Centre will assist in the development of eastern Nagaland and also will shoulder its responsibility. "Today is a very significant day for a dispute-free North East. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned a North East that is free from insurgency, violence, disputes, and developed," he said.