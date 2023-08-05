Home / India News / Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolts Jammu-Kashmir's Gulmarg, says NCS

Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolts Jammu-Kashmir's Gulmarg, says NCS

ANI
Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2023 | 11:31 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The quake occured at around 8:36 am with its depth registered at 129 km.

According to NCS, its epicentre was found at Latitude: 35.46 and Longitude: 73.32, respectively.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 05-08-2023, 08:36:01 IST, Lat: 35.46 & Long: 73.32, Depth: 129 Km, Location: 184 km NNW of Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir," the NCS tweeted.

No reports of casualties or material damage were reported.

Further details are awaited.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the early hours of Thursday.

The quake hit the islands at 4:17 am.

National Center for Seismology (NCS) said that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 61 km.

Topics :EarthquakeJammu and KashmirNatural DisastersJammu

First Published: Aug 05 2023 | 11:31 AM IST

