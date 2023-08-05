Home / India News / Uttarakhand to hike aid to next of kin of human-wildlife conflict victims

Uttarakhand to hike aid to next of kin of human-wildlife conflict victims

Chairing a meeting of the State Wildlife Board on Friday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami asked officials to bring a proposal to this effect before the state cabinet soon

Press Trust of India Dehradun

Aug 05 2023
The relief amount given on the death of a person in a wildlife attack in Uttarakhand will soon be increased from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 6 lakh.

Chairing a meeting of the State Wildlife Board on Friday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami asked officials to bring a proposal to this effect before the state cabinet soon.

He also asked them to make arrangements to ensure the distribution of relief amounts among the beneficiaries in cases of human-wildlife conflict within 15 days.

The chief minister advised steps like the installation of solar lights in villages near forests, creating public awareness, and appointing an adequate number of forest personnel to reduce human-wildlife conflicts.

He said places, where human-wildlife conflicts are more frequent, should be identified so that people can be warned in advance.

It was told in the meeting that Human-Wildlife Conflict Prevention Cell and Uttarakhand Human-Wildlife Conflict Prevention Fund have been established and Uttarakhand Wildlife Helpline has also been established under the cell.

A revised proposal has been prepared for the Human-Wildlife Conflict Relief Distribution Fund, in which a provision has been made for ex gratia amount even in case of human death due to wasp and bee.

Topics :UttarakhandwildlifeWildlife and forest laws

First Published: Aug 05 2023 | 10:08 AM IST

Next Story