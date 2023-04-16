Home / India News / Eastern Command, Indian Navy conducts beach clean-up drive in Visakhapatnam

Eastern Command, Indian Navy conducts beach clean-up drive in Visakhapatnam

As part of 'Puneet Sagar Abhiyaan', the Eastern Naval Command of the Indian Navy has dedicated one day every month to carry out coastal cleanup activity, including rivers and lakes

General News
Eastern Command, Indian Navy conducts beach clean-up drive in Visakhapatnam

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 11:45 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As part of 'Puneet Sagar Abhiyaan', the Eastern Naval Command of the Indian Navy has dedicated one day every month to carry out coastal cleanup activity, including rivers and lakes.

The Coastal Cleanup activities for April 2023 were undertaken at Yarada Beach, RK Beach, Bheemili Beach, Meghadripeta River Channel, Sea-front and Inner Harbour on Saturday.

According to Indian Navy, the aim of these cleanup activities is to create awareness amongst the local communities regarding hazards of plastic usage and its impact on the oceans and rivers.

Over 600 Service and Retired Naval personnel along with their families, DSC (Defence Security Corps) personnel of the Eastern Naval Command, and local residents participated in the cleanup drives at the coastal areas spread across the city.

Approx 700 kg of non-biodegradable waste including plastic bottles, wrappers, thermocol, glass pieces etc were collected from these sites to restore the pristine beauty of the beaches.

Topics :Indian NavyVersova beach clean-upDefence ministry

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 11:45 AM IST

Also Read

Top brass of Defence Forces pay homage at National War Memorial on Navy Day

Two flights diverted as heavy fog affects ops at Visakhapatnam airport

US-France competition heats up for fighter jets to deck INS Vikrant

President Murmu to witness Navy's Operational Demonstration in Vizag

Navy to open all branches for women from next year: Chief of Naval Staff

Atiq Ahmad's assailants belong to three different cities of Uttar Pradesh

IIT Indore develops low-cost camera in collaboration with Nasa, Caltech

Rahul Gandhi to start his two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka on April 16

Ahead of appearance before CBI, Kejriwal holds meeting with AAP leaders

20 held, huge cache of illicit liquor seized in Bihar hooch tragedy case

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story