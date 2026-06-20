Eastern India is emerging as a gateway to progress: PM Modi in Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said eastern India, which he claimed remained underdeveloped during the Congress era, is now emerging as a gateway to growth and development.

Addressing a public gathering in Rairangpur in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for projects worth over ₹47,600 crore, Modi said the state was advancing rapidly on the path of development and that welfare measures were improving the lives of the poor.

"The BJP government in Odisha has also completed two years in office. On this occasion, it is a privilege to be among you all and to visit Mayurbhanj. Your presence here in such large numbers makes this moment very special for me. Your affection keeps drawing me back here time and again. I also congratulate the people of Odisha on the journey of development under the double-engine government," PM Modi said.

The prime minister began his address by extending birthday wishes to President Droupadi Murmu and congratulating the Odisha government on completing two years in office. The BJP won its first election in the state in 2024, ousting former political ally Biju Janata Dal, which was led Naveen Patnaik, who had had a 25-year run as chief minister with five consecutive terms. Referring to his visit to Pahadpur village earlier in the day, Modi said he had accompanied President Murmu - who is also from Mayurbhanj district - and visited a school established for children in the area. "Today is a very auspicious occasion as it is President Ji's birthday, and I got the opportunity to visit her village and extend my best wishes to her. I also visited Pahadpur with President Ji and went to the school she has built for the children of this area," he said.

The prime minister said interacting with students at the school left a lasting impression on him. "I could see the sparkle on the children's faces and feel President Ji's warmth. It did not seem that the children felt the President had come to visit them; rather, every child felt that their mother had come," he said. Modi added that children from poor, deprived and tribal communities in the region were drawing inspiration and confidence from such opportunities. "I saw how children from poor, deprived and tribal communities in this region are drawing inspiration and gaining the confidence to do something significant for the country. I am grateful to the President for giving me the opportunity to have these experiences. In a way, today was a day of learning for me," he said.

The prime minister announced that Pahadpur would be developed as a solar village. "Pahadpur village will now be rapidly developed as a solar village. This means that every household here will have access to solar power. Odisha's Konark Sun Temple has a unique identity. In the same way, Pahadpur will earn the identity of a Solar Village. This will provide free electricity to the villagers, and any surplus power generated will become a source of income for them," he said. Highlighting the projects unveiled during the visit, Modi said they covered sectors including power, roads, healthcare, railways and education.

"Today in Odisha, several important development projects have been inaugurated and their foundation stones laid. Approximately ₹47,000 crore will be spent on these projects. Initiatives related to electricity, roads, healthcare, railways and education will greatly benefit the people," he said. The prime minister said the BJP government was working to convert Odisha's resources into economic opportunities and attract investment to the state. "Our government is transforming Odisha's resources into Odisha's possibilities. Large investments are coming to Odisha, new industries are being set up here, and campaigns like Utkarsh Odisha are being run for this purpose. Under this, investment proposals worth nearly ₹20 lakh crore have already been received. Work is also underway on numerous mega projects worth more than ₹3.5 lakh crore," Modi said.

Speaking about tribal welfare, he said the government was expanding educational and employment opportunities for tribal youth across the country. "To uplift tribal communities, we are connecting tribal youth with opportunities for education and employment. These children should have access to better educational facilities. For this, around 500 Eklavya Model Schools have been opened across the country," he said. Modi also referred to two upcoming milestones, the centenary of Odisha's formation in 2036 and 100 years of India's independence in 2047, and said the state's progress would contribute to national development. "Two important milestones lie ahead of us. In 2036, Odisha will complete 100 years since its formation, and in 2047, India will mark 100 years of independence. Odisha's goals and the nation's aspirations are aligned. If Odisha's economy strengthens, India will strengthen. I have faith in Odisha's potential. Together, we must take Odisha to the heights of development," he said.