Rajasthan Police deploys jammers, CCTV surveillance for Neet-UG re-exam

Rajasthan Police have put in place extensive security arrangements, including CCTV surveillance, signal-jamming systems and round-the-clock monitoring across all examination centres for the NEET-UG re-examination to be held on Sunday.

Additional Director General Special Operations Group Vishal Bansal said that preparations for the examination have been strengthened compared to previous times.

He said a video conference of chief secretary, DGP with senior officials and district officials has already been held to review compliance with guidelines issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

"Special instructions have been issued regarding the security of strong rooms where question papers are stored," he said.