Eastern Railway earned highest freight revenue of Rs 7,774 cr in FY24

The Kolkata-headquartered zonal railway recorded a growth of 8.91 per cent in passenger revenue, earning Rs 3,573.31 crore in 2023-24, official said

It achieved a freight loading of 86.87 metric tonnes in 2023-24, which is nine per cent more than the previous fiscal.
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 6:48 PM IST
The Eastern Railway has earned its best-ever freight revenue of Rs 7,774.62 crore in the financial year 2023-24, an increase of 19.47 per cent over the previous fiscal, an official said here on Monday.

The Kolkata-headquartered zonal railway recorded a growth of 8.91 per cent in passenger revenue, earning Rs 3,573.31 crore in 2023-24, he said.

It achieved a freight loading of 86.87 metric tonnes in 2023-24, which is nine per cent more than the previous fiscal.

Eastern Railway received Rs 7,774.62 from freight revenue in 2023-24, recording a 19.47 per cent increase over the previous fiscal 2022-23, the official said.

It also achieved a best-ever scrap sale revenue of Rs 479.98 crore in the just concluded financial year, he said, adding that this demonstrates effective resource management and revenue optimisation strategies by the zonal railway.

Topics :Railways Indian RailwaysCargo industrylogistics sector

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 6:48 PM IST

