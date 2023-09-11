Home / India News / EC Arun Goel on visit to Maldives to observe presidential election

EC Arun Goel on visit to Maldives to observe presidential election

The first round of the election took place on September 9. Eight candidates are in the fray

Election Commissioner Arun Goel is leading a three-member delegation to the Maldives to observe the Presidential polls being conducted there. The Election Commission of India (ECI) stated that he went to observe at the invitation of the Election Commission of Maldives.

The team visited 22 polling booths located in Male and Hulhumale and observed the system and procedure of voter registration and identification and the arrangements of booths for polling. Observers representing other countries also participated in the election observation programme.

The Goel-led delegation includes Deputy Election Commissioner Ajay Bhadoo and Principal Secretary Pramod Kumar Sharma. The first round of the election took place on September 9. Eight candidates are in the fray.

The EC said that the votes were counted on the same day. None of the candidates could garner over 50 per cent of votes. This means there will be a second round of elections on September 30 to be contested only by the two candidates receiving the highest number of votes in the first election.

The Presidential poll was conducted according to the Constitution of Maldives, 2008, Election (General) Act, 2008, Presidential Elections Act, 2008 and Presidential Elections Rules and Regulations, 2008.

Goel assumed charge as Election Commissioner on November 21 last year. Goel is an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of, Punjab cadre, 1985 batch.

