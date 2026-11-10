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EC extends Model Code of Conduct curbs to retired officials hired by states

The Election Commission says retired government employees and other individuals engaged by state and Union territory governments must maintain political neutrality

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Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2026 | 3:33 PM IST
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The Election Commission on Tuesday said restrictions and prohibitions applicable to serving government employees under the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will also apply to retired government officials and other individuals engaged by state and Union territory governments.

In a letter to the chief secretaries and chief electoral officers of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, all five of which will go to polls early next year, the Election Commission (EC) said such individuals must maintain political neutrality and refrain from participating in election campaigns or canvassing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Election Commission of IndiaElection Commission

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First Published: Nov 10 2026 | 3:33 PM IST

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