Security checks intensify across Delhi-NCR ahead of 77th Republic Day

Police in Delhi and NCR and security forces on Sunday intensified patrolling and vehicle inspections across the national capital and its bordering areas ahead of the Republic Day. Security personnel have established multiple checkpoints at entry and exit points to monitor the movement of people and goods entering the city.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police will deploy AI-enabled smart glasses and advanced facial recognition systems as part of an upgraded security architecture aimed at tightening surveillance and improving threat detection across the national capital ahead of Republic Day 2026.

Additional Commissioner of Police Devesh Kumar Mahala said, "The force is making full use of technology-driven solutions from a security perspective. He noted that all CCTV cameras will be equipped with video analytics and Facial Recognition Systems (FRS), enabling police to identify suspects with greater accuracy. "There are various types of video analytics, and we will utilise them as well. This time, we are also using specially developed cameras and wearable glasses," Mahala said.

As per Mahala, this will be the first time that Delhi Police personnel will use such advanced wearable technology during the Republic Day parade. Selected police personnel will wear the smart glasses while on duty along the parade route to monitor crowds and identify potential threats. Earlier this week, New Delhi District Police also rolled out elaborate security and facilitation arrangements for the 77th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path on January 26. According to the Additional Commissioner of Police, New Delhi District, Devesh Mahla, a robust multi-layered security cordon comprising Delhi Police and paramilitary forces has been deployed across the district to ensure a safe and incident-free event.