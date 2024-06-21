EC to update voters' list in poll-bound states, including Jammu and Kashmir

The Election Commission (EC) on Friday said it has initiated preparations for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Jammu and Kashmir by updating electoral rolls in these states. It said July 1, 2024, will be the qualifying date for roll updation.

The EC said it has been enthused by the "huge participation of the people of J&K in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections."

The existing legislative assembly in Haryana expires on November 3, in Maharashtra on November 26, and in Jharkhand on January 5, 2026. As for J&K, in December, the Supreme Court had asked the EC to conduct the state assembly polls by September 30.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said on Thursday that assembly elections would be held soon in Jammu and Kashmir and plans are underway to restore statehood to the union territory in the near future. Following a delimitation exercise, the number of assembly seats in J&K has increased from 83 to 90, excluding those allocated to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The EC noted that its effort to set up polling booths at locations most convenient to electors in high-rise buildings, group housing societies, and slum dwelling clusters in urban areas saw "a substantially high percentage of voting turnout"

in such polling stations compared to those set up apart from the residential societies. It has asked its officials to conduct an extensive survey to set up polling booths in high-rises and group housing societies, wherever possible.