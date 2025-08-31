Economic, social, political progress of tribals top priority: Odisha CM

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi joined the 'Karma Puruba Sandhya 'programme organised by Oraon Cultural Society in Chandrasekharpur and highlighted how the environmental crisis is affecting the world.

CM Majhi said that until about 23 percent of the tribal population of the state is developed, the progress of the state is impossible.

"The first priority of our government is the economic, social development and political upliftment of the tribals. To protect and propagate the tribal culture and tradition, many steps are being taken like construction of tribal culture buildings, promotion of tribal scripts," the Chief Minister said.

CM Majhi further added that under PM Janman, 43 Jan Dhan Vikas Kendras and 74 multipurpose centers are being built for the PVTG category. A few days ago, he had directed the state DFO conference that all the officers will be careful to ensure that the rights of the tribal community living in the forests and its surrounding areas are protected as per the Forest Rights Act.

He said that we are giving priority to providing quality education and health services to the tribal community of Odisha. We have made arrangements to provide residential education for more than five lakh tribal students in the state. "Out of this, 60 percent are girls. To further expand the educational opportunities of children from the tribal community, we have opened 15 Ekalbhya Model Schools this year. We have made arrangements for scholarships and vocational training for students from the tribal community," he said. "We have started the 'Shahid Madho Singh Hath kharcha' Yojana to reduce the school dropout rate among the tribal children. Under this scheme, we are providing financial assistance of Rs. 5000 to each for the education of 3 lakh children," he added.