Home / India News / Economic, social, political progress of tribals top priority: Odisha CM

Economic, social, political progress of tribals top priority: Odisha CM

CM Majhi said that until about 23 percent of the tribal population of the state is developed, the progress of the state is impossible

Mohan Charan Majhi, Mohan, Charan, Odisha CM
CM Majhi further added that under PM Janman, 43 Jan Dhan Vikas Kendras and 74 multipurpose centers are being built for the PVTG category. (Photo: PTI)
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 7:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi joined the 'Karma Puruba Sandhya 'programme organised by Oraon Cultural Society in Chandrasekharpur and highlighted how the environmental crisis is affecting the world.

CM Majhi said that until about 23 percent of the tribal population of the state is developed, the progress of the state is impossible.

"The first priority of our government is the economic, social development and political upliftment of the tribals. To protect and propagate the tribal culture and tradition, many steps are being taken like construction of tribal culture buildings, promotion of tribal scripts," the Chief Minister said.

CM Majhi further added that under PM Janman, 43 Jan Dhan Vikas Kendras and 74 multipurpose centers are being built for the PVTG category. A few days ago, he had directed the state DFO conference that all the officers will be careful to ensure that the rights of the tribal community living in the forests and its surrounding areas are protected as per the Forest Rights Act.

He said that we are giving priority to providing quality education and health services to the tribal community of Odisha. We have made arrangements to provide residential education for more than five lakh tribal students in the state.

"Out of this, 60 percent are girls. To further expand the educational opportunities of children from the tribal community, we have opened 15 Ekalbhya Model Schools this year. We have made arrangements for scholarships and vocational training for students from the tribal community," he said.

"We have started the 'Shahid Madho Singh Hath kharcha' Yojana to reduce the school dropout rate among the tribal children. Under this scheme, we are providing financial assistance of Rs. 5000 to each for the education of 3 lakh children," he added.

He also said that in 11 years, people will celebrate the centenary of the formation of Odisha.

"The program has started from today to make Odisha a prosperous Odisha by 2036. If the tribals cannot develop, if they cannot join this development journey, if their social and economic development cannot be at par with the mainstream people of the society, then it is impossible to build a prosperous Odisha," he said .

On this occasion, Union Minister Jual Oram called Karma Parv as the foundation of economy, agriculture, nature conservation and cultural heritage and said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the Union Government has taken special steps for the tribal community in the way of education, health, agriculture, environmental protection and empowerment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi to hold bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping today

Prez Zelenskyy dials PM Modi, discusses peace efforts ahead of SCO summit

Countries pushed India on agri market, but nation stands firm now: Chouhan

Govt set to roll out 'Adi Vaani', AI translator for tribal languages

AAI officer arrested for siphoning off ₹232 cr into personal account: CBI

Topics :Odisha Tribalstribal

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story