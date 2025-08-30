Countries pushed India on agri market, but nation stands firm now: Chouhan

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, without naming the United States, on Saturday said some countries had pressured India to open its agricultural market but the nation today stands tall and engages confidently on the global stage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said national interest is paramount, and farmers' interests will not be compromised, Chouhan asserted while speaking at a symposium in Vidisha, his Lok Sabha constituency, on advanced farming. "Some countries were pressuring us to fully open the agricultural market, but today we can proudly say India is in a position to speak to the world with its chin up (in an assertive manner)," the Union agriculture minister said. "There was a time when we were forced to consume low-quality PL-480 wheat from the United States. But today, our food reserves are abundant. India achieved record 3.7 per cent growth in agriculture this year, resulting in record production of wheat, rice and maize, which has filled the nation's food reserves to the brim," the minister informed. The former MP chief minister said attempts to impose tariffs on India were expected to disrupt the economy, but the country achieved the highest GDP growth in just three months, with agriculture being the largest contributor. India's GDP grew 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter of the current fiscal, the highest in five quarters before the imposition of heavy tariff on the country by the United States. He also stressed the need to increase production with reduced costs. While outlining a six-pronged strategy for farmers, comprising higher output, lower costs, fair pricing, loss compensation, crop diversification and promotion of natural farming, the Union minister also urged farmers to adopt diversification practices inspired by traditional methods. On linking science with farming, Chouhan said the government has deployed 2,170 teams of scientists directly to farmers' fields. "For the upcoming Rabi season, scientific teams will visit farms from October 3 to share knowledge on new techniques and advanced cultivation methods, aiming to raise productivity and lower costs," he said. On misuse of agricultural inputs, Chouhan said dealers earlier forced farmers to purchase bottles of pesticides or fertilisers without proper verification, adding that around 30,000 bio-stimulant products were sold without scientific testing. "But now only those validated by ICAR or agricultural universities will be available. Selling ineffective or fake products will lead to FIRs, licence cancellations for companies and compensation to farmers," he asserted. The Union minister urged citizens to adopt swadeshi practices, buying domestically produced goods, including clothing, food and daily essentials, in order to support local employment and commerce instead of spending on foreign products.