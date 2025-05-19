Home / India News / ED arrests former UCO Bank chairman Subodh Kumar Goel in fraud case

ED arrests former UCO Bank chairman Subodh Kumar Goel in fraud case

ED arrests ex-UCO Bank CMD Subodh Goel in ₹6,210 crore fraud case; agency alleges he received illegal gratification via shell firms during credit sanctions to CSPL

Enforcement Directorate, ED
According to the ED, the credit facilities in question were approved during Goel’s leadership at UCO Bank. (Photo/ X@dir_ed)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 11:11 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Monday that it has arrested Subodh Kumar Goel, former chairman and managing director of UCO Bank, in connection with a bank fraud probe. Goel was taken into custody by ED’s Kolkata Zonal Office on May 16 from his residence, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.
 
He was produced before a special PMLA court in Kolkata on May 17. The court sent him to ED custody till May 21.
 
The ED’s investigation is based on an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding credit sanctions extended to Chhattisgarh-based company CSPL. These loans, amounting to ₹6,210.72 crore in principal, were allegedly misused and siphoned off by the borrower group.
 

ED alleges Goel received illegal benefits

 
According to the ED, the credit facilities in question were approved during Goel’s leadership at UCO Bank. “ED investigation revealed that during the tenure of Subodh Kumar Goel as CMD of UCO Bank, large credit facilities were sanctioned to CSPL by UCO Bank, which were subsequently diverted and siphoned off by the borrower group. In turn, Subodh Kumar Goel received substantial illegal gratifications from CSPL,” the agency said.
 
The agency claimed that Goel received illicit benefits in the form of cash, immovable properties, luxury items, and hotel bookings. These were allegedly routed through a network of shell firms, proxies, and family members to obscure the illicit origin of the funds.
 
"The illegal gratification was layered and channeled through various entities to give a facade of legitimacy," the ED said, adding that multiple properties linked to Goel have been identified. These assets were reportedly acquired via entities beneficially owned or controlled by him and his family.

Also Read

Oracle Financial, 11 others to go ex-dividend next week; do you own any?

UCO Bank Q4 results: Profit rises 24% to Rs 665.7 cr, NPAs decline to 2.69%

Bank of India, UCO Bank cut lending rate in line with RBI's policy

UCO Bank shares rise 3% on healthy Q4 provisional business update; details

Uco Bank share price sinks 14% today; stock falls below QIP issue price

 

Kickbacks routed through front companies

 
“The source of funds of these entities is linked to CSPL. Evidence gathered so far also shows use of accommodation entries and structured layering through front companies for systematic settlement of kickbacks,” the ED added.
 
The ED had earlier arrested Sanjay Sureka, the principal promoter of CSPL, in December 2024. A chargesheet was filed in February 2025 in a special court in Kolkata. In addition, assets worth ₹510 crore belonging to Sureka and CSPL have been attached under two separate PMLA orders.
 
(With agency inputs)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Foreign secretary to brief parliamentary panel today on India-Pak tensions

IMD weather alert: Week-long heavy rainfall likely across india from 19 May

Rajouri schools, colleges reopen after cross-border shelling ends

Foreign secy set to brief Parl panel on issues related to Pakistan today

Constitution does not support forced or fraudulent conversion: Allahabad HC

Topics :UCO BankBS Web ReportsBank fraudEnforcement Directoratemoney laundering case

First Published: May 19 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story