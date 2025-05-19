Monday, May 19, 2025 | 12:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / After Haryana YouTuber, UP businessman nabbed for spying for Pakistan

After Haryana YouTuber, UP businessman nabbed for spying for Pakistan

A UP businessman has been arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan's ISI, days after a YouTuber was held over similar charges amid rising India-Pakistan tensions

Jyoti Malhotra, Shahzad

YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra and businessman Shahzad were held in separate ISI spying cases.

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A businessman from Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district has been arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the state police said on Sunday, May 18.
 
The accused, identified as Shahzad, was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police’s Special Task Force (STF) from Moradabad. According to an STF statement, the arrest followed inputs regarding his alleged involvement in cross-border smuggling and espionage activities.
 

Allegations of ISI links, covert activity

 
Shahzad had reportedly travelled to Pakistan multiple times and was engaged in smuggling cosmetics, clothes, spices, and other items. The STF stated that his business operations served as a cover for carrying out "covert activities on behalf of the ISI".
 
 
“He was also passing sensitive information related to national security to his handlers,” the STF said.
 
Investigators claim Shahzad facilitated the transfer of Indian SIM cards and cash to ISI operatives in India. He is also accused of sending individuals from Rampur and other parts of Uttar Pradesh to Pakistan for ISI-related work.

Also Read

Premiumexports, imports, trade

UP's target to triple exports by 2030 has competition from other states

Kharif crops, such as paddy and maize, were sown in a larger area till the week ended August 9, 2024, compared to the same period last year in a positive sign for policymakers and central bankers looking to tame food inflation.

UP targets 12% rise in kharif output to boost farm income, food security

Accident, road accident

5 dead, 8 injured in car-truck collision in UP's Balrampur district

Fire, Fire accident

2 children among 5 killed as moving bus catches fire in Lucknow: Police

Greenhouse gas emissions

Industrial boilers behind 7% of India's greenhouse gas emissions: Report

 
“The visas of these people were arranged by the ISI agents,” the STF added. 
 

Second arrest in days amid India-Pak tensions

 
Shahzad’s arrest comes days after Jyoti Malhotra, a Haryana-based YouTuber, was arrested on similar charges. Malhotra, who runs the YouTube channel ‘Travel with JO’ with over 300,000 subscribers, is accused of sharing sensitive information with Pakistani intelligence operatives. She was allegedly in contact with a staff member at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi.
 
India expelled the Pakistani official on May 13 over alleged espionage activities.
 
Malhotra had previously uploaded several travel vlogs from Pakistan, including titles like ‘Indian Girl in Pakistan’, ‘Indian Girl Exploring Lahore’, an ‘Indian Girl at Katas Raj temple’. 
 

Rising tensions after Pahalgam attack

 
These developments come amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people.
 
(With agency inputs)
 

More From This Section

Firefighters and fire tendors deployed at the site trying get control of the fire in warehouse. | Photo: PTI

Multi-disciplinary team to submit report on Hyderabad fire: Minister

court, dispute, court order

FIR filed against more than 100 people for unauthorised protests in Thane

Supreme Court, SC

SC to urgently hear plea for FIR against Justice Yashwant Varma in cash row

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

LIVE news updates: Foreign secretary to brief parliamentary panel today on India-Pak tensions

IMD weather report on rainfall

IMD weather alert: Week-long heavy rainfall likely across india from 19 May

Topics : Uttar Pradesh YouTuber Spy agency Spying BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 19 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerCancer Myths Fact CheckDelhi weather TodayAccretion Pharma IPO Allotment TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon