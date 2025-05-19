IMD weather alert: Week-long heavy rainfall likely across india from 19 May

Starting today, Monday, 19 May, India braces for a week of severe weather, with strong winds, thunderstorms, and widespread rainfall forecast across multiple regions. Heavy rain is expected in the northeast, south including Bengaluru heavy rainfall, central, west, and east, potentially causing disruptions.

A high-alert weather warning was issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), predicting significant rainfall over the coming week across large areas of India. The IMD advice, which was issued on Sunday, states that between May 18 and May 24, possible weather disruptions are anticipated in the country especially in northeast and coastal areas.

IMD weather update: Highlights

From May 19 to May 24, the west coast of Peninsular India, which includes Karnataka including Bengaluru heavy rainfall, Goa, Konkan, and Kerala, as well as nearby areas, is expected to see heavy rainfall. Persistent rainfall is anticipated in some places, which raises worries about localised flooding and water-logging.

According to the IMD, over the next 5-6 days, Northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim are anticipated to see heavy to very severe rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning. These areas are predicted to see gusty gusts of 30 to 50 kmph, increasing the risk of falling trees and moderate damage to structures.

IMD weather: Delhi today

Partially cloudy conditions with light to moderate rain are expected in Delhi, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds that can reach 30 to 40 kmph and, and even up to 50 kmph at some places. It is anticipated that the minimum temperature will hover between 27 and 29°C, while the highest temperature will stay between 38 and 40°C. Read More

IMD weather report: Southern India

Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam from May 20-22; Rayalaseema from May 18-20; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from May 18 to 20; Kerala, Mahe, Coastal Karnataka, and North Interior Karnataka from May 18 to 24; and South Interior Karnataka from May 18-21 are among the states that are expected to experience isolated heavy rainfall.

Furthermore, extremely heavy rainfall is anticipated in regions such as Coastal Karnataka and Bengaluru heavy rainfall

from May 20–22, South Interior Karnataka from May 18–20, and North Interior Karnataka from May 19–22. On May 20, Coastal Karnataka is expected to have exceptionally high levels of rainfall.

IMD weather forecast: North-East India

Isolated heavy rainfall is predicted for Northeast India on May 18 across Tripura and Nagaland, May 18–24 over Assam and Meghalaya, and May 18–20 over Arunachal Pradesh. May 18–20 might witness isolated, extremely severe rainfall in Assam and Meghalaya.

Additionally, from May 20–23, the IMD has issued a storm alert that might reach wind speeds of 50–60 kmph with gusts up to 70 kmph over the Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada.

IMD weather update: Northern India

On May 19 and 20, isolated hailstorms are predicted over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. There may be isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in other regions, such as Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Uttarakhand, particularly from May 19 and 20.

The recent IMD bulletin predicts that from May 19 to May 22, states including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and portions of Madhya Pradesh may have extreme heatwave-like conditions. From May 19–22, West Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and North Madhya Pradesh are all expected to experience heat waves.