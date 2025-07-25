SC turns down plea seeking delimitation for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking a delimitation of assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, stating that the Constitution does not permit such an exercise before the first census after 2026, reported news agency PTI.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh stated that such an action will open floodgates for all states to approach “seeking parity”, reported Bar and Bench.

“We hold that constitutional mandate under 170(3) serves as a bar. Demand for the delimitation is contrary to the same and thus fails.... Thus, we find no merit that the exclusion of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from the impugned delimitation notification is arbitrary or violative of the constitution,” the top court said, while rejecting the petition filed by K Purushottam Reddy.

ALSO READ: Datanomics: South fears delimitation punishment for population control What’s the case? Reddy had moved the apex court, arguing that excluding Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from the delimitation carried out in the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir in 2022 was discriminatory. He contended that the move created an unreasonable classification between the UT and the two states. He further sought directions to the Centre to implement Section 26 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act of 2014 to carry out the delimitation exercise in the two states. He also claimed that the exclusion was in violation of the doctrine of legitimate expectations, Bar and Bench reported. The court, however, rejected the claim, stating that provisions governing delimitation in UTs differ from those applicable to states.