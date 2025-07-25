The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) released the mock seat allocation results for the NEET UG 2025 and KCET 2025 exams today, July 25. On the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, candidates who took part in the corresponding counselling processes can now view their mock allotment status.

The first round's registration concluded on July 17, 2025, and the deadline to complete and lock choices was July 22, 2025 (up to 6:00 PM). Candidates can examine which colleges or courses they might be assigned based on their rank and preferences by using the mock allocation.

KCET, NEET UG 2025 Mock Seat Allotment Results: Steps to check Step 1: Visit the official websites at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in or kea.kar.nic.in. Step 2: Choose the link labelled "Mock Allotment Result." Step 3: Fill in your Karnataka CET number to log in. Step 4: The screen will display the simulated allocation result. Step 5: Save and download the results for later use. KCET, NEET UG 2025 Mock Seat Allotment Results: What's next? Candidates can check out the KCET 2025 mock allocation and then modify their preferences. KEA plans to reopen the option entry portal on July 26 and 29, 2025. Based on the information the mock allocation provides, students may change their choices to improve their chances in the final allotment round.