Lal Quila Metro Station reopens days after Red Fort blast shut operations

All entry and exit points at the Lal Quila Metro Station have been reopened for passengers, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Sunday. The station had been completely shut for several days after the powerful explosion reported near the Red Fort.

Situated on the Delhi Metro’s Violet Line, the Lal Quila station is a key transit stop for visitors heading to major landmarks such as the Red Fort, Jama Masjid and the busy Chandni Chowk neighbourhood.

After the blast, authorities had temporarily halted entry and exit at the station . DMRC had said that normal functioning would resume only after the required security clearance was granted. Red Fort blast On November 10, investigative agencies uncovered what they described as a "white-collar terror module" operating across Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. They seized around 2,900 kilograms of explosives and arrested eight individuals, including three doctors. Hours later, a slow-moving Hyundai i20 near the Red Fort metro station was hit by a high-intensity explosion, killing 13 people and leaving several others injured. Investigators say the car was driven by Dr Umar Nabi, a Srinagar-based doctor and former assistant professor at Al-Falah Medical College and Hospital. Police believe he is linked to the explosives recovered from Faridabad.