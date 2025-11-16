Home / India News / Lal Quila Metro Station reopens days after Red Fort blast shut operations

Lal Quila Metro Station reopens days after Red Fort blast shut operations

Delhi's Lal Quila Metro Station has reopened after days-long closure following the Red Fort blast, with DMRC restoring full entry and exit access for commuters

Delhi metro, Metro, Yellow line metro
DMRC had said that normal functioning would resume only after the required security clearance was granted. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 10:17 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
All entry and exit points at the Lal Quila Metro Station have been reopened for passengers, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Sunday. The station had been completely shut for several days after the powerful explosion reported near the Red Fort.
 
On Saturday, gates 2 and 3 were the first to reopen, offering limited movement to commuters before full access was restored.
 
Situated on the Delhi Metro’s Violet Line, the Lal Quila station is a key transit stop for visitors heading to major landmarks such as the Red Fort, Jama Masjid and the busy Chandni Chowk neighbourhood.
 
After the blast, authorities had temporarily halted entry and exit at the station. DMRC had said that normal functioning would resume only after the required security clearance was granted.
 

Red Fort blast

 
On November 10, investigative agencies uncovered what they described as a "white-collar terror module" operating across Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. They seized around 2,900 kilograms of explosives and arrested eight individuals, including three doctors. Hours later, a slow-moving Hyundai i20 near the Red Fort metro station was hit by a high-intensity explosion, killing 13 people and leaving several others injured.
 
Investigators say the car was driven by Dr Umar Nabi, a Srinagar-based doctor and former assistant professor at Al-Falah Medical College and Hospital. Police believe he is linked to the explosives recovered from Faridabad.
 
The Delhi Police Crime Branch has registered two FIRs related to cheating and forgery after receiving reports of regulatory lapses from the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).
 
Police have also taken into custody two doctors, Mohammad and Mustakim, from Al-Falah University, who were acquainted with Dr Umar Nabi, according to PTI.  (With inputs from agencies)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

At least 4 killed, several injured in road accident in J&K's Budgam

Isro to triple spacecraft output, launch Chandrayaan-4 in 2028: Chairman

WBSSC releases interview list for 20,500 teacher recruitment candidates

Winter smog grips Delhi, AQI stays 'severe' despite emergency measures

Cotton farming declines in Maharashtra amid rising costs, low mechanisation

Topics :Delhi blastFaridabadDelhi MetroDMRCTerror attackBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 16 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story