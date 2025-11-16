Home / India News / At least 4 killed, several injured in road accident in J&K's Budgam

At least 4 killed, several injured in road accident in J&K's Budgam

Chief Minister has instructed district officials to assist the affected families, provide prompt medical treatment to the injured, and conduct a thorough investigation

Accident, road accident
Atleast four people were killed and several others injured on Saturday evening when two vehicles collided in Central Kashmir's Budgam district. Photo: Shutterstock
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 10:12 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Atleast four people were killed and several others injured on Saturday evening when two vehicles collided in Central Kashmir's Budgam district, officials said. The collision was between a vehicle and a dumper truck.

Today, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has expressed shock and sadness over the accident.

The Chief Minister has instructed district officials to assist the affected families, provide prompt medical treatment to the injured, and conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident.

In a post on X, the official handle of the office of the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister shared, "Chief Minister has expressed shock and grief over the tragic accident in Budgam, where multiple lives are feared lost."

"He has directed the administration to provide every possible assistance and ensure urgent medical care for the injured. The cause of the accident shall be thoroughly investigated," the post read.

The Jammu Kashmir National Conference said that Party President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic Budgam road accident.

"Party President Dr Farooq Abdullah and VP & Chief Minister Omar Abdullah have expressed deep shock and grief over the tragic road accident in Budgam, where multiple lives are feared to have been lost," in a post on X, the official account of the Jammu Kashmir National Conference wrote.

"The honourable Chief Minister has directed the district administration to extend every possible assistance to the affected families and ensure urgent medical care for the injured. He also emphasised that the cause of the accident will be thoroughly investigated to ascertain the circumstances leading to the tragedy," the post read.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Isro to triple spacecraft output, launch Chandrayaan-4 in 2028: Chairman

WBSSC releases interview list for 20,500 teacher recruitment candidates

Winter smog grips Delhi, AQI stays 'severe' despite emergency measures

Cotton farming declines in Maharashtra amid rising costs, low mechanisation

DMRC reopens 2 entry gates at Lal Quila Metro station, 4 days after blast

Topics :Jammu and Kashmirroad accidentRoad Accidents

First Published: Nov 16 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story