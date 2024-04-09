Home / India News / ED makes fresh arrest in money laundering case against Hemant Soren

Mohammed Saddam was lodged in jail as part of an alleged land scam case of Jharkhand and the central agency took his custody under the anti-money laundering law

This is the third arrest in the case after the 48-year-old Soren and former state government revenue department sub inspector Bhanu Pratap Prasad | Photo: X @dir_ed
Press Trust of India Ranchi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate has made a fresh arrest in connection with its ongoing money laundering investigation against former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, official sources said Tuesday.

Mohammed Saddam was lodged in jail as part of an alleged land scam case of Jharkhand and the central agency took his custody under the anti-money laundering law after an application was made to the court, the sources said.

This is the third arrest in the case after the 48-year-old Soren and former state government revenue department sub inspector Bhanu Pratap Prasad.

Saddam is alleged to have "forged" land records related to the 8.86 acre land in Ranchi that the ED has alleged was illegally acquired by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader.

Soren was arrested by the ED in January shortly after he resigned as the CM. He is currently lodged at the Birsa Munda jail at Hotwar in Ranchi under judicial custody.

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

