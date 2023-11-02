Home / India News / ED officer arrested in Jaipur by Rajasthan anti-corruption bureau

Sources in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said that the agency will initiate a probe after lodging a criminal case of money laundering against the officer

Press Trust of India Jaipur
The bureau said that after verifying the complaint, its team arrested them for allegedly taking a bribe Rs 15 lakh

Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 10:17 PM IST
The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday arrested an Enforcement Directorate officer, posted in Manipur, and his associate here for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 15 lakh for settling a matter related to a chit fund case, officials said.

Those arrested are Naval Kishore Meena, an enforcement officer in the federal probe agency and resident of Vimalpura in Jaipur district, and Babulal Meena, a junior assistant in the Mundawar Sub Registrar Office in the newly formed Kotpulti-Behror district of Rajasthan, the bureau said in a statement.

Sources in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said that the agency will initiate a probe after lodging a criminal case of money laundering against the officer.

Naval Kishore had allegedly demanded Rs 17 lakh in lieu of settling a case lodged in the ED office in Manipur capital Imphal against the complainant in the chit fund matter, the bureau said and added that he is posted at the ED's sub-zonal office in Imphal.

The complainant had informed the bureau that a bribe of Rs 17 lakh was allegedly demanded by Naval Kishore for settling the case registered against him in the office of the ED in Imphal, the statement said.

The bureau said that after verifying the complaint, its team arrested them for allegedly taking a bribe Rs 15 lakh.

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 10:15 PM IST

