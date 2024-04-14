Home / India News / ED opposed approver's int'l travel before Kejriwal's arrest: Sanjay Singh

ED opposed approver's int'l travel before Kejriwal's arrest: Sanjay Singh

"The interesting thing is that ED opposed its approver Sarath Reddy's foreign visit on the ground that he may not return to India to support the case

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday Kejriwal's plea against a high court order that has upheld his arrest in a money-laundering case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam.(PTI: Photo/Vijay Verma)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2024 | 10:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh Sunday alleged that the ED opposed foreign travel of the government witness at whose testimony Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in the excise policy case.

Singh questioned the agency's intentions in doing that and cited in support a media report, according to which, the Enforcement Directorate opposed the foreign travel of P Sarath Chandra Reddy, a non-executive director of Hyderabad-based Aurobindo Pharma, in a court three months before Kejriwal's arrest.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

There was no immediate reaction from the ED against the allegation.

"The interesting thing is that ED opposed its approver Sarath Reddy's foreign visit on the ground that he may not return to India to support the case.

"How will he come when you have made him write a false statement? Why will he join your investigation? And even if he does, what proof will he give against Kejriwal ji when he does not have any proof?" Singh asked.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader, who too is an accused in an excise related scam which is at the heart of the matter, urged the Supreme Court to take the matter into cognizance and consider "how a fabricated, baseless case was created."

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday Kejriwal's plea against a high court order that has upheld his arrest in a money-laundering case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21, hours after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency.

He is in judicial custody till April 15 and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

Also Read

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

Arvind Kejriwal writes to ED, questions the intent of summons served to him

Liquor policy case: Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against arrest

Another setback for Arvind Kejriwal as SC denies to hear his case today

Delhi HC denies Arvind Kejriwal's plea against arrest, CM to remain in jail

Leh Apex Body to begin five-day march on April 17, says Sonam Wangchuk

UP govt tightens security in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Navmi celebrations

6-year-old boy, who fell in borewell dies after 45-hour rescue operation

Suspend DJB CEO for inaction on Delhi water crisis: Atishi writes to L-G

Politicians pay tributes to Ambedkar in MP to mark his birth anniversary

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Arvind KejriwalEnforcement Directorate

First Published: Apr 14 2024 | 10:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story