Home / India News / 6-year-old boy, who fell in borewell dies after 45-hour rescue operation

6-year-old boy, who fell in borewell dies after 45-hour rescue operation

Additional SP Vivek Lal Singh says, " NDRF, police, local team, people and local administration worked hard for around 45 hours

Photo: ANI/Representative
ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2024 | 8:32 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A 6-year-old boy, who on Friday fell into an open borewell in an agricultural field at Manika village in the Janeh police station area of Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, died on Sunday after a 45-hour-long rescue operation. The boy was taken out but the rescue teams couldn't save his life.

Additional SP Vivek Lal Singh says, " NDRF, police, local team, people and local administration worked hard for around 45 hours. The team worked continuously for 45 hours with all the precautions and safety measures but we couldn't save his life."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A day before, Additional SP, Rewa, Anil Sonkar, while speaking to ANI, said, "This borewell in which the six-year-old boy fell is 6 cm in diameter. The child fell into the borewell while playing. The locals informed the police, after which the rescue team reached the spot and launched an operation to bring him out."

He had also informed that a parallel pit was in the process of being dug so that the trapped six-year-old boy could be brought out safely.

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla had also visited the site where the boy had fallen in an open borewell and had stated, "We hope to successfully rescue the child... The NDRF team has reached halfway... They are trying their best. The administration is monitoring this rescue operation... As told by the NDRF team, it will take 2 to 4 hours more.

Also Read

MP's 'rainbow' region that turned saffron in 2018; Cong eyes better show

Madhya Pradesh election LIVE: Voter turnout of 71.11% recorded till 5:00 pm

MP election LIVE: PM Modi addresses voters of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

MP polls LIVE: BJP releases list of 40 star campaigners for state elections

MP election LIVE: No greed for CM post, says Scindia ahead of elections

Suspend DJB CEO for inaction on Delhi water crisis: Atishi writes to L-G

Politicians pay tributes to Ambedkar in MP to mark his birth anniversary

24-year-old Indian student shot dead inside his car in Canada's Vancouver

BJP manifesto: Party promises energy access through Ujjwala, solar power

India gifts 35 ambulances, 66 school buses to organisations in Nepal

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Madhya PradeshAccident

First Published: Apr 14 2024 | 8:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story