ED quizzes Anil Ambani's son Jai Anmol in Yes Bank loan fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday questioned Jai Anmol Ambani, son of industrialist Anil Ambani, in Delhi in a money laundering case linked to an alleged bank loan fraud, officials said.

Enforcement Directorate, ED
Enforcement Directorate. (File Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 8:37 PM IST
They said the statement of the 34-year-old was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and it is expected to continue on Saturday.

The ED probe is related to Yes Bank. The bank, as per the officials, had an exposure of about Rs 6,000 crore to Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) as on March 31, 2017 and this figure doubled to Rs 13,000 crore within a year (as on March 31, 2018).

The companies included Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance Limited (RCFL).

A "large" portion of these investments turned into non-performing investments (NPI) and the bank, subsequently, suffered a loss of Rs 3,300 crore from these dealings, the agency had alleged.

Ambani senior too has been questioned by the ED in an alleged bank loan fraud case against the Reliance Group companies.

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 8:37 PM IST

