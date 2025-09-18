Home / India News / ED raids 13 premises of B C Jindal Group over FEMA violation charges

ED raids 13 premises of B C Jindal Group over FEMA violation charges

The ED is investigating suspected FEMA violations by the group entities of the company such as Jindal India Thermal Power Ltd. and Jindal India Powertech Ltd

Enforcement Directorate, ED
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted searches against the B C Jindal Group of companies.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 11:41 AM IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted searches against the B C Jindal Group of companies on charges of violation of the foreign exchange law, official sources said.

They said at least 13 premises of the directors and officials of the group located in Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad are being searched under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The ED is investigating suspected FEMA violations by the group entities of the company such as Jindal India Thermal Power Ltd. and Jindal India Powertech Ltd. for its overseas investments and parking of funds in their overseas entities, the sources said.

The company could not be contacted immediately for comment on the ED action.

The business conglomerate has recorded an annual turnover of over Rs 18,000 crore and is a major player in the power sector.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Enforcement DirectoratecorruptionMoney laundering

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

