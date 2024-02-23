Home / India News / ED raids residences of absconding TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh's associates

ED raids residences of absconding TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh's associates

Press Trust of India Kolkata

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 10:12 AM IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted raids at residences of businessmen associated with absconding Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh in connection with an old case of fraudulent land grab, a senior officer said.

Raids and search operations were started by the ED early Friday morning at five different places in and around the city including Howrah, Bijoygarh and Birati, he said.

"These raids are in connection with an old case of fraudulent land grab against Shajahan Sheikh and his associates. These people were involved in fish businesses with Shajahan. We are looking for a few specific documents", the officer said.

The ECIR is generally filed by the ED as the case Information report. It is similar to a First Information Report (FIR) in criminal cases, he explained.

On January 5, a team of ED officers were assaulted by a mob when they tried to enter the residence of Shajahan at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

Three officers were injured in the attack. The district police and Sheikh's family members had lodged a complaint against the ED officers.

Shajahan has been absconding since then.

Sandeshkhali has been in the national news after local women alleged of being gang raped and forcible land grabs by Shajahan and his men, who are involved in fish business.

Police have till date arrested 18 people including two TMC leaders and a close aide of Shajahan.

Topics :Enforcement DirectorateTMCAll India Trinamool CongressWest Bengal

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 10:12 AM IST

