ED summons Robert Vadra in Shikohpur land deal money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday summoned businessman Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, for questioning in connection with a money laundering investigation related to a land deal, news agency PTI reported citing sources.

After receiving the summons, Vadra arrived at the agency's office with his supporters. Denying the accusations, he said, "Whenever I talk for the people, they will try to suppress me. It's a political vendetta. They misuse the power of the probing agencies. I do not have any fear, as I have nothing to hide."

Congress supporters present with Vadra also raised slogans, accusing the Narendra Modi government of using investigation agencies to pressure the Opposition.

What is the Shikohpur case?

The current case pertains to a land transaction in Shikohpur, Haryana. In 2008, Vadra's company Skylight Hospitality purchased around three acres of land in Shikohpur for ₹7.5 crore. Later, Haryana's town planning department issued a letter of intent to establish a commercial colony on 2.71 acres of this land. Skylight Hospitality and DLF reached an agreement in 2008 to sell the three-acre plot to DLF for ₹58 crore. The sale deed was registered in favour of DLF.

The 56-year-old was initially summoned on April 8 but did not appear before the agency. Once he presents himself before the ED, his statement will be recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Vadra has previously been questioned by the agency in a separate money laundering matter.