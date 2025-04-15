Delhi braces for heatwaves amid rising temperatre, AQI remains 'moderate'

Weather forecast for Delhi today

Heatwave expected from April 16 Heatwave conditions are expected to grip isolated parts of Delhi from April 16. The day may begin with a clear sky, turning partly cloudy by the evening. The maximum temperature is likely to touch 42 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may remain between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the IMD bulletin said. Despite the day starting on a pleasant note, the temperature is expected to rise towards the afternoon today. The sky will remain clear throughout the day. The maximum temperature in the national capital is likely to hover between 38 and 40 degrees Celsius on April 15, while the minimum is expected to settle between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius.

Delhi AQI update Air quality in the capital remained in the 'moderate’ category on Tuesday morning after being in the 'poor' category last week. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 161 at 8 am on April 15, compared to 170 at the same time on Monday. According to the IMD, parts of West Rajasthan are likely to experience heat wave conditions on April 14 and 15, with severe heat wave conditions forecast at many locations between April 16 and 18. Isolated pockets in the region may also experience such conditions on April 19.

The AQI across Delhi-NCR improved, with levels falling into the ‘satisfactory’ or ‘moderate’ category. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 194 at 4 pm on April 14. However, AQI deteriorated in Gurugram and remained at 314, under the 'very poor' category. Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh recorded AQIs of 134 and 144, respectively. Ghaziabad’s AQI improved to 158, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category.

Delhi witnessed a pleasant morning on Tuesday accompanied by wind. The temperature is expected to continue rising, but the sky will remain clear, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).