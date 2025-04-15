Mehul Choksi's flats maintenance of around Rs 63 lakh due: Society member

Fugitive Indian Businessman Mehul Choksi's flat maintenance at Gokul Apartments in Malabar Hill in Mumbai has dues around Rs 63 lakh rupees, a society member said on Monday.

Speaking with ANI, he informed that Choski owns three units on 9th, 10th and 11th floors in at Gokul Apartments in Malabar Hill and has not paid maintenance for over seven years.

"He has seven years of maintenance due. He has three units- 9th, 10th and 11th floors. The 11th floor is a terrace, he has illegally occupied it. There is maintenance dues of around Rs 63 lakh without interest. In 2020, our condominium had renovation work done, the cost per unit came to Rs 30-35 lakh, so if you add the cost of three units, it will be around Rs 95 lakh," a society member told ANI.

"Big trees have started growing in the flat and the roots will definitely damage the structural integrity of the building. This is an additional burden that we have to bear without any fault of ours. We have faith in the legal system of India, ED officials, and we hope we will get the dues," he added.

The property was attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Belgian Federal Public Service of Justice on Monday confirmed that fugitive Indian businessman Mehul Choksi was arrested on April 12 and is currently being held in detention. It further said that India has also introduced a request for his extradition.

"The Belgian federal public service of Justice can confirm that Mr. Mehul Choksi was arrested on Saturday, 12th of April 2025. He is being detained in anticipation of further judicial proceedings. Access to his legal counsel has been assured," the Belgian federal public service of Justice told ANI.

They also confirmed that Indian authorities have introduced an extradition request for Choksi.

"Finally, the Belgian federal public service of Justice can confirm that the Indian authorities have introduced an extradition request for Mr. Choksi.As is standard in individual cases, no further details can be released at this stage," they said.

The 65-year-old fugitive diamond merchant who fled India on January 2, 2018, is wanted by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly defrauding the Punjab National Bank (PNB) of Rs 13,850 crore. His nephew, Nirav Modi, was also involved with him in the fraud.

Choksi allegedly connived with his associates and other PNB officials from 2014 to 2017 and fraudulently obtained Letters of Undertaking and Foreign Letters of Credit from PNB, resulting in a wrongful loss of Rs. 6097.63 crore to PNB.