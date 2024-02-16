Ed Sheeran to Major Lazer, India's live music scene hits a crescendo

India’s live music scene is on fire. Last year, the country hosted over 20 events, with global megastars like Imagine Dragons, Backstreet Boys, Westlife, Deep Purple, 50 Cent, John Legend and Anne-Marie rocking the stage across cities. This year, the anticipation is off the charts, with Ed Sheeran, Marshmello and Illenium scheduled to perform in the country.

Lollapalooza 2024 has already set the beat. The two-day bonanza at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai on January 27 and 28 showcased a lineup featuring American pop rock bands such as The Jonas Brothers and OneRepublic, South Korean indie-rock band The Rose, and musicians like Halsey, Lauv and Sting.



The music festival made its India debut last January, marking its eighth international destination and the first in Asia. Its inaugural edition, which featured performances by Imagine Dragons, The Strokes, Diplo, Jackson Wang, Alec Benjamin and others, drew 60,000 attendees over two days.

“Live entertainment and music performances are seeing a massive resurgence in India,” says Owen Roncon, chief of business - Live Events, BookMyShow. “This is not a one-time phenomenon, but something we are witnessing over a vast spectrum, from smaller capacity and intimate concert gatherings to large-scale, stadium-sized gigs and music festivals.”

Lollapalooza isn’t the only music festival drawing big names. Sunburn has consistently attracted top-tier DJs such as Swedish House Mafia, Tiesto, Avicii, David Guetta and The Chainsmokers. Likewise, the multi-genre, live-band music festival Vh1 Supersonic brought English singer-songwriter Anne-Marie and American rapper Tyga to Pune last year. Its 2024 edition will see Jamaican-American electronic dance music and DJ trio Major Lazer, and Swedish techno producer and DJ Adam Beyer take the stage.



Meanwhile, BookMyShow’s Bandland, launched in December last year, made waves with acts by British rock band Deep Purple and American rock icons Goo Goo Dolls.

Why India is rocking

India is rapidly emerging as a sought-after destination for international musicians across genres, spanning pop, rock, hip-hop, EDM and beyond. The iconic Backstreet Boys returned after 13 years, captivating audiences in Mumbai and Delhi during their DNA Tour in May 2023.

On February 11, as he performed at Gurugram’s Backyard Sports Club during his maiden tour to India, American rapper G-Eazy said, “How beautiful this opportunity is to finally get to travel to India... This has been the best two shows of my entire life, the energy is insane. I can’t wait to come back.”



A key factor fuelling this trend is the growing enthusiasm among Indian audiences for quality and curated live entertainment experiences. With a population known for its love of music and a vibrant cultural scene, the country offers a fertile ground for artists to showcase their talent and connect with a diverse audience, Roncon says.

A bigger stage

Once confined to Mumbai, the live music trend is now expanding to other cities.

In March last year, Martin Garrix, known for his chart-topping hits, took his performances to Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi-National Capital Region. Following the conclusion of his tour, the Dutch DJ took to Instagram, saying, “India, I miss you guys already and can’t believe we broke the record for most tickets sold for one tour.” Roncon says 2023 marked a seismic shift in India’s live entertainment landscape, with a resurgence of real-life experiences, post-pandemic. Tier II and III cities are now thriving hubs for out-of-home entertainment, showing tremendous growth and evolution in their appetite, he adds.



According to data from BookMyShow, at Lollapalooza India 2024, 34 per cent of attendees journeyed from other cities including Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad. For Ed Sheeran’s + - = ÷ x Tour in Mumbai on March 16, 40 per cent of attendees will come from cities such as Kochi, Nagpur, Indore, Chandigarh, Goa, Jaipur and more.

BookMyShow’s ‘Best of 2023-#EntertainmentOnASpree’ report showed that 411,002 entertainment enthusiasts ventured outside of their home cities in pursuit of such once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

Playing to paying power

Music enthusiasts aren’t shying from spending on premium experiences. Attendees of Lollapalooza 2024 paid between Rs 6,999 and Rs 44,999. Ed Sheeran’s concert is priced at Rs 9,500, while G-Eazy’s starts at Rs 1,500.