Editors Guild voice concern over blocking of Kashmir-based news website

The Guild noted that Fahad Shah -- the founder-editor of Kashmir Walla -- has been under arrest since February last year with multiple FIRs

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 10:47 PM IST
The Editors Guild of India and other media bodies on Thursday voiced concern over the blocking of the website and the de-activation of social media accounts of Srinagar-based news website Kashmir Walla.

The Guild is disturbed by the censorship measures undertaken by the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology without following due processes and against the principles of natural justice, the Editors Guild of India said in a statement here.

A joint statement issued by the Press Club of India, Press Association, Indian Women Press Corps, Delhi Union of Journalists and the Working News Cameraman Association demanded immediate restoration of the Kashmir Walla and Gaon Savera websites.

According to the joint statement, "Apparently, no reason was given for taking such drastic action either to the owners of the websites or the public. The case seems to have not been referred to any Court either. This move raises serious questions about the state of press freedom and freedom of expression in our democratic nation."

The Guild noted that Fahad Shah -- the founder-editor of Kashmir Walla -- has been under arrest since February last year with multiple FIRs, including cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, against him.

"In the judgment of Shreya Singhal v Union of India, the Supreme Court of India had expressly laid down that all reasonable efforts must be made to identify and notify the people whose information is sought to be blocked before access is restricted, as well as a right to appeal. The Guild urges the Ministry to release the orders of suspension in the public domain, and to follow due processes laid down by the Supreme Court," the Editors Guild said.

According to a statement released by Kashmir Walla on August 20, the service providers of their website informed them that the website had been "blocked in India by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology under the IT Act, 2000".

Further, their Facebook and Twitter (now known as X) accounts have also been deactivated "in response to a legal demand", the Guild said.

Topics :Editors GuildmediaKashmirInternet access

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 10:47 PM IST

