India-EU FTA boosts Europe's appeal for Indian students amid visa flux

The India-European Union free trade agreement’s emphasis on enhanced mobility can reshape student and talent transit, according to foreign education experts, even though the United States remains a consistent option despite uncertainties over student visa policies.

“The India-EU deal does not replace the US as a destination overnight, nor does it directly change student visa rules. What it does do is expand the choice set for students, making Europe a more deliberate option alongside traditional destinations,” said Mayank Maheshwari, co-founder and chief operating officer at foreign study consultancy University Living.

From a country perspective, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Ireland and the Nordic countries have emerged as key destinations, driven by strong academic reputations, relatively affordable tuition, and demand for skilled talent.

“On average, over 100,000 Indian students pursue higher education in EU countries every year, accounting for roughly 10 to 12 per cent of India’s total outbound student population,” said Aman Singh, co-founder of GradRight.

Data indicate that Indian student mobility to the EU has grown steadily over the last few years, representing a meaningful share of India’s outbound student population.

What do the numbers say about Indian students in the EU?

However, the continent still trails traditional anglophone markets such as the US, the United Kingdom and Australia, which continue to dominate due to clearer pathways and greater predictability for students and employers.

What challenges remain in Europe’s visa framework?

The visa process also remains fragmented, as there is no single EU-wide student visa. Maheshwari said students usually apply for country-specific long-stay national visas in the EU, which are later converted into residence permits after arrival.

This fragmentation remains one of the biggest planning challenges for students.