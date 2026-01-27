India-EU FTA boosts Europe's appeal for Indian students amid visa flux

What do the numbers say about Indian students in the EU?
Data indicate that Indian student mobility to the EU has grown steadily over the last few years, representing a meaningful share of India’s outbound student population.
“On average, over 100,000 Indian students pursue higher education in EU countries every year, accounting for roughly 10 to 12 per cent of India’s total outbound student population,” said Aman Singh, co-founder of GradRight.
Which EU countries attract Indian students?
From a country perspective, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Ireland and the Nordic countries have emerged as key destinations, driven by strong academic reputations, relatively affordable tuition, and demand for skilled talent.