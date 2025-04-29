Education plays a key role, govt working on modernising system: PM Modi

Education system plays a key role in preparing youth for the country's future and the government is working on modernising it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

Addressing a gathering at the YUGM conclave, he said his government's goal is to "Make AI Work for India".

"We have to work to make India best in world in every future technology," he said, adding there was a need to modernise the country's education system to meet the needs of the 21st century.

Modi also noted that the gross expenditure on R&D was only Rs 60,000 cr in 2013-14 and it has now been increased to Rs 1.25 trillion.

It is crucial that the journey from idea to prototype to product is completed in the shortest time possible. The trinity of Talent, Temperament and Technology will transform India's future, he said.

India's university campuses are emerging as dynamic centres where Yuvashakti drives breakthrough innovations, he added.