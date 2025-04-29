Rishi Bhatt from Gujarat was present at Baisaran Valley in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 when terrorists opened fire at the tourists . Bhatt, who was there with his wife and children for a holiday, accidentally caught the horror unfold on his camera while he was ziplining.

A now-viral video shows Bhatt smiling and recording himself mid-air, unaware of the horror unfolding below. The video captures men being gunned down by terrorists as the crackle of gunshots pierces the air.

Bhatt shared how what began as an adventurous outing turned into a desperate fight for survival. Twenty-six people were killed that day, making it one of the deadliest terror attacks in the region in recent years.

“We were travelling to Kashmir and Pahalgam,” Bhatt said, describing how his wife, son, and four other tourists had already crossed the zipline safely. But when his turn came, everything changed.

“In the earlier rides, the zipline operator said nothing. But when I was on the ropeway, he shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ three times—and immediately after, the firing began,” Bhatt told India Today TV.

"After about 15–20 seconds, I realised something was wrong. You can see a man falling down in my video," he said. "I stopped the zipline, jumped from about 15 feet, and ran towards my wife and son. I was only thinking about saving our lives."

Bhatt detailed how the terrorists were targetting tourists based on their religion.

“Just beside my wife were two couples. The terrorist asked them their names and religion, and then shot them. Just because I was on the ropeway, my life was saved. If I had been on the ground, I don't know what would have happened," he said.

Bhatt also revealed that the terrorists were forcing people to recite the Kalma. “Those who couldn’t were asked their names and religion—and then shot,” Bhatt said. “I saw 16 to 18 people being killed right in front of me.”

Describing the attackers, Bhatt said they were disguised as security personnel. “While running, I saw two real security guards lying dead, stripped of their uniforms. I believe the terrorists stole their clothes,” he added.

After escaping the zipline, Bhatt hid in a nearby grove for about 20 minutes while the firing continued. "The locals were the first to run away. There was no help. But within 18 minutes, the Army arrived and secured us," he said.

The Resistance Front , a proxy group of Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, initially claimed responsibility for the attack. However, the group later renounced the claim.

In response, India launched strong diplomatic measures against Pakistan: suspending the Indus Waters Treaty , expelling Pakistani diplomats, sealing the Attari-Wagah border, and ordering Pakistani nationals to leave within a set deadline.