Indian student Vanshika found dead in Canada after missing for 4 days

Vanshika, an Indian student who had been missing for four days, was found dead in Canada, the Indian High Commission in Ottawa confirmed on Tuesday. The cause of death remains unknown, and local authorities are investigating the case.

Notably, Vanshika was the daughter of Devinder Singh, an AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) leader and a close aide of the MLA Kuljit Singh Randhwana.

Vanshika was from the Dera Bassi of Punjab. She moved to Canada to pursue a diploma course two and half years ago, after completing her schooling in India.

Reacting to the incident, the Indian High Commission in Ottawa expressed their grief and assured that the matter has been taken up with concerned authorities. “We are deeply saddened to be informed of the death of Ms Vanshika, a student from India in Ottawa. The matter has been taken up with concerned authorities and the cause is under investigation as per local police,” the High Commission of India in Ottawa wrote on X on Tuesday.

The High Commission also mentioned that they are in close contact with the bereaved kin and local community associations to provide all possible assistance.

Hindi Community’s efforts for Vashika’s safe return

According to a letter to the Ottawa Police Service by the Hindi Community in Ottawa, Vanshika was reported missing on April 25 after she left home to inspect a rental room. Her family grew increasingly concerned when her phone remained switched off for an extended period. Adding to their worry, she missed an important exam — something completely out of character for her.

“Vanshika has been missing since the evening of Friday, April 25th, 2025, after leaving her residence at 7 Majestic Drive around 8-9 PM to view a rental room. Her phone was switched off at approximately 11.40 pm that night, and she missed an important exam the following day, an action completely out of character for her. Despite extensive efforts by her family and friends, there has been no contact or information about her whereabouts,” the letter reads.

Voicing their concern and urging the Ottawa Police Service to intensify the search for the girl, the community wrote, “We are deeply worried and, frankly, fearing the worst. The Hindu community in Ottawa is distressed, and the anxiety continues to grow with each passing hour. Given the troubling circumstances and the vulnerability of the missing person, we respectfully request your personal attention and intervention in this matter. We humbly urge the Ottawa Police Service to escalate this case, allocate appropriate resources, and prioritise the investigation into Vanshika’s disappearance. A swift and thorough response could make a critical difference in ensuring her safe return.”

According to media reports, Vanshika's body was discovered on a beach. The cause of death remains unclear, and an investigation is ongoing. The family suspects foul play.

Deaths of Indian students in Canada

According to the media reports, in recent months, several Indian students in Canada have tragically lost their lives.

On December 6, 2024, Harshandeep Singh, a 20-year-old student at NorQuest College in Edmonton, was fatally shot while working as a security guard. Few days earlier, on December 1, 2024, Gurasis Singh (22) from Punjab was stabbed to death in his rented home in Sarnia, Ontario.

On December 7, 2024, Rittika Rajput succumbed to injuries when a tree fell on her during a gathering near James Lake in Kelowna, British Columbia.

Earlier, on February 16, 2024, Shaik Muzammil Ahmed, a 25-year-old IT student at Conestoga College, passed away due to a sudden cardiac arrest. Additionally, Gurvinder Nath, who had arrived in Canada in 2021, died in July 2023, prompting a candlelight vigil in Mississauga attended by over 200 people.

There have also been incidents of assaults on Indian students. On March 17, 2023, Gagandeep Singh, a 21-year-old Sikh international student, was attacked at a bus stop in Kelowna, British Columbia, where his turban was forcibly removed, and he was dragged by his hair.