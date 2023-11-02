EESL to distribute 10 mn energy efficient fans, 2 mn induction cookstoves

Union Power Minister R K Singh on Thursday announced two programmes of state-owned EESL to distribute one crore energy efficient ceiling fans and 20 lakh induction cookstoves in the country.

EESL, a joint venture of public sector undertakings under Ministry of Power, launched its National Efficient Cooking Programme (NECP) and Energy Efficient Fans Programme (EEFP) on Thursday, a statement said.

These initiatives are aimed at revolutionizing cooking practices in India and emphasizing on the importance and urgency of energy efficient fans.

As part of these programmes, Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) will distribute 1 crore efficient BLDC(Brush-less Direct Current) fans and 20 lakh energy-efficient induction cookstoves nationwide.

The cookstoves offer a cost advantage of 25-30 per cent over traditional cooking methods, promising both energy savings and cost-effective cooking solutions. With this, EESL seeks to reduce the environmental impact of cooking methods, ensuring cleaner air and improved health for citizens.

EESL has also partnered with Modern Energy Cooking Services (MECS) for the large-scale deployment of induction cooktops.

The deployment is expected to accelerate the acceptance and large-scale adoption of modern electric cooking devices in Indian kitchens, it stated.

On the other hand, the energy-efficient ceiling fans will not only reduce energy consumption and environmental impact, but also enhance consumer comfort while lowering electricity bills, creating a win-win situation for all.

On the occasion, Singh said EESL has been instrumental in India's energy transition journey, working in tandem with BEE (Bureau of Energy Efficiency) to introduce pioneering schemes unmatched on a global scale.

These initiatives have significantly reduced carbon emissions by 45 million tonne and prevented a peak power demand of 12 GW, he added.

Electric cooking is an avenue the country is actively promoting, particularly for low-income families, he stated adding that EESL aims to achieve 35 per cent reduction in electricity consumption for fans, both in organized and unorganized sectors.

Union Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal said, "The fan market in our country is estimated at around Rs 10,500 crore, with a substantial portion of the demand arising from replacements."



EESL's introduction of the 5-star labelling programme is poised to stimulate significant replacement demand for ceiling fans across India, he stated.

The most readily achievable goals involve the electrification of vehicles and cooking solutions.

"Given that we have over 300 million households to cover, it would take considerable time to reach them all at the current pace," he pointed out.

However, he was confident that EESL's outreach will drive down prices and benefit citizens on a large scale.

EESL CEO Vishal Kapoor said,"We aim to not just sell fans but to transform the market, particularly in urban areas, by promoting energy-efficient BLDC fans.