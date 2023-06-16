Home / India News / Efforts on to nab culprits of Wednesday killings, says Manipur CM

The CM further appealed to the public not to believe in rumours and unverified information which could escalate tensions among different communities

Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 3:02 PM IST
Condemning the killing of nine people in the Khamenlok area of Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said search and combing operations are on by security forces to nab the culprits.

Singh also asserted that his government will safeguard the unity and integrity of the state and will not do anything which is against the interest of the people of the state.

"Search and combing operations have been conducted at different places including Kurangpat and Yaingangpokpi by a team consisting of paramilitary forces and Manipur Police to nab the culprits and stringent actions would be taken against those involved in such heinous crime," he said in a statement on Thursday.

The death of nine people in a gun battle outside a Kuki village has further embittered relations and led to mob violence elsewhere including in the capital of the state Imphal, where clashes erupted on Thursday and houses were torched.

The CM said search operations had been conducted in 41 villages of hill areas and 39 villages in adjoining valley areas.

At least nine people were killed and 10 injured when suspected miscreants attacked a village in the Khamenlok area of the state in the early hours of Wednesday.

The CM appealed to the public to have faith in the government's effort to restore normalcy in the state.

"The government will not compromise even an inch of land to any force trying to disturb the state's unity and integrity," the Manipur CM said.

The chief minister asserted that some vested interest groups are trying to portray it as clashes between two communities, creating "a wall between the communities".

The CM further appealed to the public not to believe in rumours and unverified information which could escalate tensions among different communities.

Singh urged the people not to buy or sell land which belong to displaced people, adding that strict action will be taken against those who are involved in such activities.

Topics :N Biren SinghManipurviolence

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 3:38 PM IST

