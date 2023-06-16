Home / India News / Sukesh asks Vaishnaw to accept Rs 10 cr donation for Odisha tragedy victims

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has written a letter to Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urging him to accept a donation of Rs 10 crore as a contribution towards victims of the Odisha train tragedy

IANS New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 2:30 PM IST
Incarcerated alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has written a letter to Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urging him to accept a donation of Rs 10 crore as a contribution towards victims of the June 2 Odisha train tragedy in which 288 people lost their lives.

"The said contribution is from my personal funds which is from my legitimate source of earning, which is, completely taxed, and the documentation along with returns filings shall be furnished along with the said demand draft of Rs 10 crore," Chandrashekhar, who is currently lodged at the Mandoli Jail, said in the letter written on Friday.

"As our government is already providing all the needful to the affected, I, as a responsible and good citizen, am contributing this fund of Rs 10 crore to be used specifically for those families/children, our future youth, who have lost their loved one/ breadwinners of their family towards their education expenses.

"The contribution to be specifically used for that every child of the deceased for their education expenses, be it school, high school, college education," he said.

"As per this very minimum on daily basis my organisation namely Sharadha Foundation, Chandrashekhar Cancer Foundation, LS Education, has been contributing for sections of health care, education and mainly food contribution, for the needy, to make sure no one goes hungry, across five states of Southern India.

"Sir I humbly, as mentioned, request to accept the contribution for the said purpose, specifically and kindly direct us the details of the concerned department. The Demand Draft should be prepared so that the same shall be prepared immediately and submitted by us on priority," he concluded.

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 3:06 PM IST

