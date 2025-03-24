Eid 2025: When is Eid-ul-Fitr in India, March 30 or March 31? Know more

With the Ramadan about to end, anticipation is building over the exact date of Eid-ul-Fitr, which concludes the holy month in the Islamic calendar. The festival date will be decided by the sighting of the crescent.

One of the holiest months in Islam, Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, started this year on March 2 (Sunday) following the sighting of the crescent moon on March 1 (Saturday). During this sacred month, practicing Muslims observe Roza (fasting) for 29 or 30 days, depending on the lunar cycle.

Eid 2025 is a gazetted holiday in the nation and will likely be celebrated on March 31 (Monday), according to the central government's holiday calendar. The date of the celebrations will, however, depend on when the crescent is visible.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Moon sighting date for India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia and UAE

Traditionally starting Ramadan a day later than Muslims in the Middle East and Western nations, South Asian nations like India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh will try to locate the crescent moon on March 30, 2025, which corresponds to the 29th day of Ramadan 1446 AH.

Eid will be observed on March 31 if the crescent is visible in these South Asian countries on the evening of March 30, following the maghrib prayers. On the other hand, Ramadan will last 30 days if the crescent or new moon is visible, delaying Eid until April 1, 2025.

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated by Muslim communities across Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Egypt, Turkey, and other Middle Eastern and Western countries. Ramadan started on March 1 in Saudi Arabia. Eid-ul-Fitr would, therefore, occur on either March 30 or March 31, depending on how the crescent moon looked the day before.

The public sector holiday dates in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been formally declared by the government. The holiday will be moved to Wednesday, April 2, if the holy month of Ramadan ends on the thirty-first day. On March 29, the UAE's Moon Sighting Committee will start tracking the crescent.

According to the Gregorian calendar, Eid holidays will fall on March 30, 31, and April 1 if the crescent is visible that evening, meaning there will be a four-day respite, the ministry stated.

Eid 2025: Why is the crescent important?

The lunar cycle determines the precise date on which Eid-ul-Fitr falls. The celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr would take place on March 31 if the moon was visible on March 30. The festival would be observed on April 1 if the moon was visible on March 31.