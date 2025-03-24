Demolition at Kunal Kamra's event venue after comedian's remarks on Shinde

Amid controversy over Shiv Sena workers vandalising a performing arts studio in Mumbai in protest against comedian Kunal Kamra's remarks, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday started the demolition work at the site, citing regulatory violations.

Earlier today, the management of Mumbai's Habitat Studio announced the temporary closure of the venue, stating that they are not accountable for the opinions expressed by the artists performing at the studio. FIR against Kamra During a performance at the Habitat Comedy Club, located at the Unicontinental Hotel in Mumbai's Khar area, comedian Kunal Kamra referred to Eknath Shinde as a "traitor" and performed a parody about him. Officials from the BMC arrived at the Khar-based studio today to carry out the action.

Following this, Shiv Sena MLA Muraji Patel filed a complaint, leading to an FIR being registered against Kamra at the MIDC police station. Patel demanded strict action and called for the comedian to issue a public apology within two days, warning that failure to comply would result in restrictions on his movement in Mumbai.

Patel said, “I want to tell him to apologise to Eknath Shinde within two days; otherwise, Shiv Sainiks will not let him move about freely in Mumbai. If he is seen anywhere in public, we will paint his face black. We will take up this issue in the Assembly and request our state’s home minister to order action against him as soon as possible.”

A group of Shiv Sena workers later stormed the hotel in Khar, where Kamra’s stand-up video had been recorded, and vandalised the property.

On Monday, Mumbai police arrested Shiv Sena functionary Rahul Kanal along with 11 others for ransacking the venue at the hotel where Kamra made his controversial remarks about Shinde.