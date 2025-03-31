Eid-ul-Fitr today: From banks to markets, here's what's open, what's closed

Eid-ul-Fitr set to be celebrated on Monday, March 31, after the crescent moon was sighted today evening. As Monday is the last day of the financial year, here's a look at what's open and closed on the day.

Stock markets

Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed on March 31 for Eid. This results in a long weekend for traders, as markets will also be shut on Saturday and Sunday.

The settlement in stocks, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments will also be closed on Monday.

Banks

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed banks in many states, including New Delhi, to remain open on March 31 to facilitate financial transactions as the fiscal year comes to an end. However, registered bank customers can use internet banking, SMS, and WhatsApp banking services for both financial and non-financial transactions.

Bank closures may still vary based on regional holiday lists, and customers are advised to check with their respective branches.

Income Tax offices

The Income Tax Department has announced that its offices will remain open from March 29 to March 31 to assist taxpayers with last-minute filings. March 31 is the deadline for filing updated Income Tax Returns for the Assessment Year 2023-24, making it a crucial day for tax compliance.

Also Read

Schools and educational institutions

Most schools and colleges across the country are expected to remain closed on March 31 in observance of Eid. However, holiday schedules may vary by state and institution.

Offices and businesses

Private offices and businesses may operate based on internal policies. Many corporate offices are likely to remain closed or allow employees a day off, while others may function with limited staff.

Public transport and essential services

Public transport, including buses, trains, and metro services, will function as usual. Essential services such as hospitals, emergency services, and utilities will also remain operational to ensure public convenience.

As India marks Eid-ul-Fitr, citizens are advised to check local holiday notifications and plan their activities accordingly.