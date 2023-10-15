Home / India News / Eight including two children killed in road accident in Tamil Nadu: Police

Press Trust of India Tiruvannamalai (TN)
The accident occurred on the Tiruvannamalai-Bengaluru highway and the occupants of the car were returning to the Karnataka capital after visiting a temple in Tamil Nadu | Photo: ANI/Representative

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2023 | 2:12 PM IST
Eight persons, including two children, were killed after a car and truck collided head-on near here on Sunday, police said.

While the cause of the accident is being probed, four men and a woman, besides the two children were killed on the spot, Chengam town police said.

The accident occurred on the Tiruvannamalai-Bengaluru highway and the occupants of the car were returning to the Karnataka capital after visiting a temple in Tamil Nadu.

Another woman who was rushed to a government hospital succumbed to her injuries and in total, eight persons were killed, police added.

Topics :Tamil Naduroad accidentroad accident victimsDeath toll

First Published: Oct 15 2023 | 2:12 PM IST

