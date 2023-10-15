Home / India News / Prez Murmu condoles loss of lives in tragic road accident in Maharashtra

Prez Murmu condoles loss of lives in tragic road accident in Maharashtra

At least 12 people were killed and 23 injured when a mini-bus hit a container in the early hours of Sunday on Samruddhi Expressway in the district, formerly known as Aurangabad, police said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
"I am deeply saddened by the news of several casualties in a tragic road accident in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district of Maharashtra. I express my condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," Murmu said in Hindi in a post on X

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2023 | 12:14 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu Sunday said she was deeply saddened by the deaths in a road accident in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

At least 12 people were killed and 23 injured when a mini-bus hit a container in the early hours of Sunday on Samruddhi Expressway in the district, formerly known as Aurangabad, police said.

As many as 35 passengers were travelling in the private bus, an official said.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of several casualties in a tragic road accident in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district of Maharashtra. I express my condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," Murmu said in Hindi in a post on X.

Topics :Droupadi Murmuroad accidentMaharashtraPresident of IndiaDeath toll

First Published: Oct 15 2023 | 12:14 PM IST

