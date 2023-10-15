Prez Murmu condoles loss of lives in tragic road accident in Maharashtra

President Droupadi Murmu Sunday said she was deeply saddened by the deaths in a road accident in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

At least 12 people were killed and 23 injured when a mini-bus hit a container in the early hours of Sunday on Samruddhi Expressway in the district, formerly known as Aurangabad, police said.

As many as 35 passengers were travelling in the private bus, an official said.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of several casualties in a tragic road accident in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district of Maharashtra. I express my condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," Murmu said in Hindi in a post on X.