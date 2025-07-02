Elderly woman in Mumbai duped of ₹1.15 cr by cyber fraudsters over 6 years

A 70-year-old woman from central Mumbai lost about Rs 1.15 crore to cyber scamsters, who posed as Income Tax (I-T) officials, over six years, police said on Wednesday.

The incident came to light on Monday after the septuagenarian, a resident of the Worli area, filed a complaint with the Dadar police.

The victim first received a call in May 2019 from a woman who claimed to be an I-T official and told her that the department wanted to return her deceased husband's money, the police said.

The complainant was asked to clear "pending" taxes and various penalties accrued against her husband's name to get back his money, the official said.