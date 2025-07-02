India factory fire death toll at 40, over 33 injured: Sigachi Industries

A fire at a chemical factory in southern India on Monday led to the death of 40 people and left over 33 injured, Sigachi Industries said on Wednesday.

Operations at the plant will remain suspended for approximately 90 days, the company said in a statement.

The government of Telangana state, where the facility is located, has formed a five-member committee to probe the incident, the cause of which has yet to be disclosed.

"As we await the results of the investigation, we would like to clarify that the accident was not caused by a reactor explosion at the plant," the company said.